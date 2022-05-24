89.9 % of the Cuban population completed the anti-Covid 19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Eighty-nine percent of the Cuban population has already completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme, with the immunogens developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the daily report of the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), this figure corresponds to the 9,960,604 people who have completed the vaccination design.



At the closing of May 12, 10,666,910 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,407,608 had received a second dose, and 9,108,418 had received a third one.



MINSAP reports that 7,219,558 people have received booster doses, 323,769 of them as part of clinical studies, and 6,895,789 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 36,557,786 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.