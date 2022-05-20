COVID-19 in Cuba: 61 new cases yesterday





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuba reported today 62 new COVID-19 cases and another day without deaths.



Up until yesterday, 347 people were still in hospital, with 1 and 2 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the report of the Ministry of Public Health.



By the end of the day, there were 1,422 suspected cases and another 35 under surveillance.



A total of 5,323 samples were taken during the day, and 61 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,809, 249 samples, and 1,104,830 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 61 positive cases, 13.1% (8) were asymptomatic, making a total of 146,919 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).