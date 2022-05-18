Cuba increases number of people with anti-COVID-19 booster





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) A total of 7,169,063 people in Cuba have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses, the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



Of these, 323,639 are part of the clinical study and 6,845,424 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and at-risk groups.



According to the report, as of May 15, 10,664,346 have received at least one dose of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala; 9,406,016 have received a second dose and 9,106,065 have received a third one.



To date, 36,369,267 doses of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.



There are 25,706,267 related to the mass vaccination process; 9 ,618,831 to the sanitary intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to clinical trials.