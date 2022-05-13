Cuba reported 77 new cases of COVID 19, 98 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 6,594 samples for surveillance during the day, 77 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,778,326 samples taken and 1,104,393 positive.



At the end of May 12, a total of 2,048 patients were admitted, 1,601 suspected, 11 under surveillance and 436 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 70 were contacts of confirmed cases, 1 with source of infection abroad and 6 with no source of infection specified. There were 98 medical discharges, accumulating 1,095,369 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Nine patients are being treated in ICUs, two of them in critical condition and seven in serious.



Among the diagnosed cases, 2 asymptomatic cases were reported (2.6%), totaling 146,886, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (44), 20 to 39 (8), 40 to 59 (9) and over 60 (16).