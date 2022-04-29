Cuba reported 191 new cases of COVID 19, 221 discharges and one death

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 6,676 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting positive 191 for 2.9% positivity. The country accumulates 13,700,787 samples taken and 1,102,750 positive (8.1%).
At the end of April 28, a total of 3,236 patients had been admitted, 2,299 suspected, 19 under surveillance and 918 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 182 were contacts of confirmed cases; 3 with source of infection abroad and 6 without source of infection. There were 221 discharges, accumulating 1,093,247 (99.1%) and there was one death. Fifteen patients are being treated in ICU: four in critical condition and 11 in serious.
Among the 191 positive cases, 7.8% (15) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,784, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (73), 20 to 39 (34), 40 to 59 (34), and 60 and over (50).
