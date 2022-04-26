Cuba reported 196 new cases of COVID 19, 322 discharged and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 4,996 samples for surveillance during the day, 196 were positive, for a 3.9% positivity rate. The country accumulates 13,679,899 samples taken and 1,102, 164 positive.
At the end of April 25, a total of 3,464 patients had been admitted, 2,365 suspected, 40 under surveillance and 1,059 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 190 were contacts of confirmed cases, 1 with a source of infection abroad and 5 with no source of infection specified. There were 322 medical discharges, accumulating 1,092,521 (99.1%) and there were no deaths. Twenty confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 6 of them critical and 14 serious.
Among the 196 positive cases, 9.7% (19) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,738, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (90), 20 to 39 (31), 40 to 59 (21), and 60 and over (54)
