Cuba reported 237 new cases of COVID 19, 298 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 7,592 samples for surveillance during the day, 237 were positive for 3.1% positivity. The country accumulates 13,674,903 samples taken and 1,101,968 positive (8.1%).



At the end of April 24, a total of 3,854 patients had been admitted, 2,628 suspected, 41 under surveillance and 1,185 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 227 were contacts of confirmed cases, 4 with a source of infection abroad and 6 with no source of infection specified. There were 298 medical discharges, accumulating 1,092,199 (99.1%) and there were no deaths. A total of 18 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 7 are critical and 11 are serious.



Among the 237 positive cases, 4.2% (10) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,719, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (90), 20 to 39 (41), 40 to 59 (30), and 60 and over (76).