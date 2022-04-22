Cuba continues progressing in anti-COVID-19 vaccination





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) A total of 9,938,219 people have already completed the COVID-19 vaccination program in Cuba, which represents 89.7 % of the country's population.



According to the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), as of April 20, 10,649,922 people had received at least one dose of the immunogens developed in the country (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala).



Of this figure, 9,398,278 people have already received a second dose and 9,091,894 have received a third one.



In addition, 6,494,736 people have booster doses, 302,431 of them as part of the clinical study and 6,192,305 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 35,635,512 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.