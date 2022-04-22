Cuba reported 282 new cases of COVID 19, 316 discharges and one death

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 7,555 samples for surveillance during the day, 282 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,651,728 samples taken and 1,101,220 positive.
At the end of April 21, a total of 4,428 patients had been admitted, 3,046 suspected, 37 under surveillance and 1,345 confirmed.
Of the total number of cases, 276 were contacts of confirmed cases; 3 with source of infection abroad and 3 with no source of infection specified. There were 316 medical discharges, accumulating 1,091,293 (99.1%) and there was one death. Twenty confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 11 are critical and 9 are serious.
Among the 282 positive cases, 2.8% (8) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,674, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (101), 20 to 39 (55), 40 to 59 (43), 60 and over (83).
