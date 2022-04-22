COVID-19 in Cuba: 329 new cases and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Cuba reported today 329 new COVID-19 cases, 326 hospital discharges and no fatalities for two days in a row.



Up until yesterday, 4,520 people were still in hospital, with 14 and 10 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, there were 3,092 suspected cases and another 48 under surveillance.



A total of 7,999 samples were taken during the day, and 329 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,644, 173 samples, and 1,100,938 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 329 positive cases, 8.8% (29) were asymptomatic, making a total of 146,666 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).