COVID-19 in Cuba: 297 new cases and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Cuba reported today 297 new COVID-19 cases, 393 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 4,537 people were still in hospital, with 16 and 8 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, there were 3,101 suspected cases and another 59 under surveillance.



A total of 7,828 samples were taken during the day, and 297 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,636, 174 samples, and 1,100,609 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 297 positive cases, 7.0% (21) were asymptomatic, making a total of 146,637 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).