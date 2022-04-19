Cuba continues progressing on anti-COVID-19 vaccination





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The Cuban public health ministry ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 9,932,971 people have already completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program, with the immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, developed in the country.



According to the ministry's statement, this figure represents 89.7 % of the Cuban population.



As of April 17, 10,647,312 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,396,822 have received a second dose and 9,087,822 a third one.



The MINSAP specifies that a total of 6,475,330 people have also received booster doses, 300,534 of them as part of the clinical study, and 6,174,796 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 35,607,968 doses against COVID-19 have been administered in Cuba, with its own vaccines.