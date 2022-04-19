Cuba reported 239 new cases of COVID 19, 420 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 5,337 samples for surveillance during the day, 239 were positive for 4.5% positivity. The country accumulates 13,628,346 samples taken and 1,100, 312 positive (8.1%).



At the end of April 18, a total of 4,818 patients had been admitted, 3,286 suspected, 59 under surveillance and 1,473 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 232 were contacts of confirmed cases, 3 with source of infection abroad and 4 without source of infection. There were 420 medical discharges, accumulating 1,090,258 (99.1%) and there was one death. Twenty-two confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 13 in critical and 9 in serious condition.



Among the 239 positive cases, 6.7% (16) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,616, which represent 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (88), 20 to 39 (48), 40 to 59 years (35), 60 and over (68).