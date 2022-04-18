Cuba reported 337 new cases of COVID 19, 433 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 7,297 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting positive 337. The country accumulates 13,623,009 samples taken and 1,100,073 positive.



At the end of April 17, a total of 5,281 patients had been admitted, 3,576 suspected, 50 under surveillance and 1,655 confirmed.



Of the total number of cases, 332 were contacts of confirmed cases; 4 with source of infection abroad and 1 without source of infection. There were 433 discharges, accumulating 1,089,838 (99.1%) and there was one death. Twenty-four confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 13 are critical and 11 are serious.



Among the 337 positive cases, 6.0% (20) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,600, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (126), 20 to 39 (74), 40 to 59 (49), and 60 and over (88).