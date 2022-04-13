COVID-19 in Cuba: 439 new cases, 622 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Cuba reported today 439 new COVID-19 cases, 622 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 2,184 people were still in hospital, and 2,161of them are steadily improving from the clinical viewpoint, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, there were 3,847 suspected cases and another 53 under surveillance.



A total of 8,950 samples were taken during the day, and 439 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,578, 915 samples, and 1,098,114 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 439 positive cases, 8.2% (36) were asymptomatic, making a total of 146,484 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).