Over 6 million Cubans have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) There are 6,422,038 million people in Cuba with anti-COVID-19 booster doses, the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its acronym in Spanish) reported today.



According to the report, 295,495 of them are part of the clinical study, and 6,126,543 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



By the end of April 10, 10,642,449 have received at least one dose of the national vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala); 9,395,151 have received a second dose and 9,080,239 have received a third one.



A total of 9,923,039 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which represents 89.6 % of the Cuban population.



To date, 35,540,537 doses of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.



Of the total, 24,905,681 are related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to the health intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to the clinical trials.