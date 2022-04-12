Cuba reported 342 new cases of COVID 19, 644 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 6,638 samples for surveillance during the day, 342 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,569,965 samples taken and 1,097,675 positive.



At the end of April 11, a total of 6,089 patients had been admitted, 3,672 suspected, 50 under surveillance and 2,367 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 330 were contacts of confirmed cases; 9 with source of infection abroad and 3 without source of infection. There were 644 medical discharges, accumulating 1,086,730 (99.0%) and there were no deaths. Twenty-seven confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of which seven are critical and 20 are serious.



Among the 342 positive cases, 6.7% (23) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,448, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (145), 20 to 39 (74), 40 to 59 (52), and over 60 (71).