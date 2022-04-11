Over 89 % of the Cuban population has a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health (MINSAP by its acronym in Spanish) reported today that 89.6 % of the Cuban population (9,922,976 people) have a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule.



According to the report, as of April 9, 10,642,392 had already received at least one dose of the national vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala); 9,395,129 have a second dose and 9,080,192 have a third one.



A total of 6,416,998 people have booster doses, 294,777 of them as part of the clinical study and 6,122,221 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



To date, 35,535,359 doses of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.



Of the total, 24,901,221 are related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to the health intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to the clinical trials.