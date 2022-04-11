Cuba reported 496 new cases of COVID 19, 596 discharges and one death

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 8,577 samples for surveillance during the day, 496 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,563,327 samples taken and 1,097,333 positive.
At the end of April 10, a total of 6,602 patients had been admitted, 3,886 suspected, 47 under surveillance and 2,669 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 476 were contacts of confirmed cases; 12 with source of infection abroad and 8 without source of infection. There were 596 medical discharges, accumulating 1,086,086 (99.0%) and there was one death. Thirty-one confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 9 of them critical and 22 serious.
Among the 496 positive cases, 5.0% (25) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,425, which represent 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (150), 20 to 39 (105), 40 to 59 (106), 60 and over (135).
