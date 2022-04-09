Cuba reported 619 new cases of COVID 19, 607 discharged and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 12,057 samples for surveillance during the day, with 619 positive. The country accumulates 13,532,870 samples taken and 1,095,625 positive.
At the end of April 7, a total of 7,074 patients had been admitted, 4,198 suspected, 31 under surveillance and 2,845 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 601 were contacts of confirmed cases; 5 with source of infection abroad and 13 without source of infection. There were 607 medical discharges, accumulating 1,084,204 (98.9%) and there were no deaths during the day. Twenty-three confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 7 are critical and 16 severe.
Among the 619 positive cases, 4.4% (27) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,347, which represent 13.4% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (208), 20 to 39 (138), 40 to 59 (137), 60 and over (136).
