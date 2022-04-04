All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
04
April Monday

Cuba reported 619 new cases of COVID 19, 735 discharges and one death



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 11,272 samples for surveillance during the day, 619 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,491,216 samples taken and 1,093,166 positive.

At the end of April 3, a total of 7,647 patients had been admitted, 4,140 suspected, 24 under surveillance and 3,483 confirmed active.

Of the total number of cases,604 were contacts of confirmed cases; 8 with source of infection abroad and 7 with no source of infection specified. There were 735 medical discharges, accumulating 1,081,109 patients recovered (98.9%) and there was one death. Thirty-one confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 10 are critical and 21 are serious.

Among the 619 positive cases, 5.6% (35) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 146,216, representing 13.4% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (193), 20 to 39 (142), 40 to 59 (126), and 60 and over (158).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News