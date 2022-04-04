Cuba reported 619 new cases of COVID 19, 735 discharges and one death

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 11,272 samples for surveillance during the day, 619 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,491,216 samples taken and 1,093,166 positive.
At the end of April 3, a total of 7,647 patients had been admitted, 4,140 suspected, 24 under surveillance and 3,483 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases,604 were contacts of confirmed cases; 8 with source of infection abroad and 7 with no source of infection specified. There were 735 medical discharges, accumulating 1,081,109 patients recovered (98.9%) and there was one death. Thirty-one confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 10 are critical and 21 are serious.
Among the 619 positive cases, 5.6% (35) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 146,216, representing 13.4% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (193), 20 to 39 (142), 40 to 59 (126), and 60 and over (158).
