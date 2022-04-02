Over 89 % of Cubans with a complete anti-Covid-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuban health ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 89.5 % of the Cuban population (9,914,202 people) has a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule.



According to the report on the agency's official website, as of March 30, a total of 10,634,257 people had received at least one dose of the national vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala); 9,391,860 had already received a second dose and 9,074,286 had received a third one.



A total of 6,282,170 people have booster doses, of which 289,367 are part of the clinical study and 5,992,803 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



To date, 35,383,744 doses of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.



Of the total, 24,755,016 are related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to the health intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to the clinical trials.