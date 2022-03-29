Cuba reported 621 new cases of COVID 19, 852 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 8,310 samples for surveillance during the day, with 621 positive for 7.5% positivity. The country accumulates 13,416,669 samples taken and 1,088,638 positive (8.1%).
At the end of March 28, a total of 8,400 patients had been admitted, 4,588 suspected, 25 under surveillance and 3,787 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 609 were contacts of confirmed cases, 7 with source of infection abroad and 5 without source of specified infection. There were 852 medical discharges, accumulating 1,076,282 patients recovered (98.9%) and there were no deaths. Twenty-four confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 6 of them critical and 18 serious.
Among the 621 positive cases, 3.4% (21) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,002, representing 13.4% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (181), 20 to 39 (131), 40 to 59 (154), and 60 and over (155).
