Over 89% of the Cuban population has complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) There are 9,910,122 people in Cuba, which represents 89.4% of the country's population, who have a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule, the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the report on the institution's official website, as of March 26, 10,630,542 people had received at least one dose of the national vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala); 9,389,795 have already received a second dose and 9,072,310 have received a third one.



A total of 6,242,511 people have booster doses, 288,638 of them as part of the clinical study and 5,953,873 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Of the total, 24,707,767 are related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to the health intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to the clinical trials.