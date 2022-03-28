Cuba reported 834 new cases of COVID 19, 687 discharged and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN Cuba analyzed a total of 11,467 samples for surveillance during the day, with 834 positive for 7.3% positivity. The country accumulates 13,408,359 samples taken and 1,088,017 positive (8.1%).



At the end of March 27, a total of 8,981 patients had been admitted, 4,946 suspected, 17 under surveillance and 4,018 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 791 were contacts of confirmed cases, 27 with a source of infection abroad and 16 with no source of infection identified. There were 687 medical discharges, accumulating 1,075,430 patients recovered (98.8%) and there was one death. Twenty-four confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 6 of them critical and 18 serious.



Among the 834 positive cases, 7.2% (60) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,981, which represent 13.4% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (256), 20 to 39 (203), 40 to 59 (196), and 60 and over (179).