World organization will award Cuban vaccine innovators





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) will present today in Havana its Medal for Inventors to the creators of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa, which have saved thousands of lives in Cuba and other countries.



MSc. Maria de los Angeles Sanchez Torres, Director-General of the Cuban Industrial Property Office (OCPI), told ACN that the distinctions will be awarded by Daren Tang (Singapore), Director General of WIPO, a UN agency based in Geneva, Switzerland, to scientists from the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, the Center for Molecular Immunology, the University of Havana and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.



Between 1989 and 2015, and despite the generalized war and media attacks organized by U.S. governments throughout more than 60 years, ten products of Cuban science have earned the WIPO Gold Medal.



The Cuban Industrial Property Office, keeper of the register of Industrial Property rights in Cuba, provides specialized scientific-technological services that contribute to the development of science, technology, innovation, national and foreign investment, industry and trade.