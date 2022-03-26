Cuba reported 836 new cases of COVID 19, 695 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 14,264 samples for surveillance during the day, with 836 positive results. The country accumulates 13,368,420 samples taken and 1,085,404 positive.
At the end of March 24, a total of 9,616 patients had been admitted, 5,964 suspected, 25 under surveillance and 3,627 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 812 were contacts of confirmed cases, 6 with source of infection abroad and 18 with no source of infection specified. There were 695 medical discharges, accumulating 1,073,210 patients recovered (98.9%) and there were no deaths. Twenty confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 5 of whom are critical and 15 serious.
Among the 836 positive cases, 4.2% (35) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,823, representing 13.4% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (229), 20 to 39 (201), 40 to 59 (224), and 60 and over (182).
