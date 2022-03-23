COVID-19 in Cuba: 811 new cases, 712 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) Cuba reported today 811 new COVID-19 cases, 712 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 3,433 people were still in hospital, with 5 and 13 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, March 22, 8,922 patients remained hospitalized and 5,460 were suspected cases, whereas 29 were under surveillance and 3,433 were confirmed cases.



A total of 11,227 samples were taken during the day, and 811 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,340,356 samples, and 1,083,691 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 811 positive cases, 3.0% (24) were asymptomatic, making a total of 145,752 cases (13.4% of those confirmed to date).