Cuba reported 679 new cases of COVID19, 755 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 8,740 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting positive 679. The country accumulates 13,329,129 samples taken and 1,082,880 positive.



At the end of March 21, a total of 8,500 patients had been admitted, 5,137 suspected, 29 under surveillance and 3,334 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 661 were contacts of confirmed cases; 4 with source of infection abroad and 14 without source of infection. There were 755 medical discharges, accumulating 1,070,979 patients recovered (98.9%) and one person died. Twenty confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 4 are critical and 16 are serious.



Among the 729 positive cases, 2.2% (15) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,728, representing 13.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (176), 20 to 39 (177), 40 to 59 (176), and 60 and over (150).