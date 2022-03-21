Cuba reported 729 new cases of COVID 19, 519 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 10,684 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting positive 729 for 6.8% positivity. The country accumulates 13,320,389 samples taken and 1,082,201 positive (8.1%).



At the end of March 20, a total of 8,729 patients had been admitted, 5,303 suspected, 15 under surveillance and 3,411 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 698 were contacts of confirmed cases, 9 with a source of infection abroad and 22 with no source of infection specified. There were 519 medical discharges, accumulating 1,070.224 patients recovered (98.9%) and there was one death. Twenty-one confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 4 of them critical and 17 serious.



Among the 729 positive cases, 3.7% (27) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,713, which represent 13.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (199), 20 to 39 (190), 40 to 59 (186), 60 and over (154).