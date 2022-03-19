Over 89% of the Cuban population has a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) A total of 9,899,478 people, representing 89.4 % of the Cuban population, have a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme in Cuba, the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the report on the agency's official website, 1, 622,077 people have so far received at least one dose of the national vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala); 9,384,684 have already received a second dose and 9,065,133 a third one.



In total, 6,131,075 people have booster doses, 285,488 of them as part of the clinical study and 5,845,587 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



At the close of March 16, 35,203,502 doses had been administered in the country.



Of the total, 24,578,653 are related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to health intervention; 454,064 correspond to the intervention study; and 266, 466 to clinical trials.