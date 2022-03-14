Cuba reported 620 new cases of COVID 19, 453 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba,Mar 14 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 10,654 samples to detect cases of COVID 19 during the day, resulting positive 620 for 5.8% positivity. The country accumulates 13, 241,152 samples taken and 1,077,405 positive (8.1%).
At the end of March 13, a total of 7,423 patients had been admitted, 4,703 suspected, 27 under surveillance and 2,693 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 603 were contacts of confirmed cases, 4 with a source of infection abroad and 13 with no source of infection specified. There were 453 discharges, accumulating 1,066,150 patients recovered (99.0%) and there were no deaths. A total of 14 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 6 in critical and 8 in severe condition.
Of the 620 positive cases, 4.7% (29) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,495, representing 13.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (189), 20 to 39 (151), 40 to 59 (166), 60 and over (114).
