Cuba reported 586 new cases of COVID 19, 483 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 11,326 samples for surveillance during the day, with 586 positive for 5.2% positivity. The country accumulates 13, 207,204 samples taken and 1,075,616 positive (8.1%).



At the end of March 10, a total of 7,351 patients had been admitted, 4,890 suspected, 34 under surveillance and 2,427 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 568 were contacts of confirmed cases, 9 with source of infection abroad and 9 with no source of infection specified. There were 483 medical discharges, accumulating 1, 064,627 patients recovered (99.0%) and there was one death. A total of 13 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 6 of them critical and 7 serious.



Among the 586 positive cases, 3.1% (18) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,409, representing 13.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (161), 20 to 39 (145), 40 to 59 (164), and 60 and over (116).