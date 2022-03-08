Cuba reported 447 new cases of COVID 19, 570 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 7,869 samples for surveillance during the day, 447 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13, 173,948 samples taken and 1,073,951 positive.



At the end of March 7, a total of 6,934 patients had been admitted, 4,506 were suspected, 37 under surveillance and 2,391 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 426 were contacts of confirmed cases, 4 with a source of infection abroad and 17 with no source of infection specified. There were 570 medical discharges, accumulating 1, 063,000 patients recovered (99.0%) and there were no deaths. A total of 20 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 4 are critical and 16 are serious.



Among the 447 positive cases, 4.5% (20) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 145,313, representing 13.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (114), 20 to 39 (108), 40 to 59 (121), and 60 and over (104).