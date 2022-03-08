About 10 million Cubans completed anti-COVID-19 vaccination





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) A total of 9,888,617 people in Cuba have already completed the vaccination scheme against COVID-19, with the immunogens developed in the country Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), this figure corresponds to 89.3 % of the Cuban population.



As of March 6, 10, 613,843 people had received at least one dose, including those convalescing from the disease who were vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



In addition, 9, 378,811 people have received a second dose and 9,057,776 people have received a third one.



A total of 6,032,236 people have booster doses: 282,828 as part of clinical studies and 5,749,408 as part of the booster vaccination in territories and risk groups.



In all, 35, 083,131 doses of national vaccines have been administered in Cuba.