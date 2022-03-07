Cuba reported 548 new cases of COVID 19, 398 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 10,740 samples for surveillance during the day, with 548 positive for 5.1% positivity. The country accumulates 13, 166,079 samples taken and 1,073,504 positive (8.2%).



At the end of March 6, a total of 7,182 patients were admitted, 4,628 suspected, 40 under surveillance and 2,514 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 527 were contacts of confirmed cases, 4 with a source of infection abroad and 17 with no source of infection specified. There were 398 medical discharges, accumulating 1,062,430 patients recovered (99.0%) and there was one death. Twenty-four confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 8 are critical and 16 are serious.



Among the 548 positive cases, 5.3% (29) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 145,293, representing 13.5% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (123), 20 to 39 (159), 40 to 59 (158), over 60 (108).