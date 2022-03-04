Over five million Cubans have been vaccinated with anti-COVID-19 booster doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) A total of 5,988,011 people in Cuba have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) published today.



According to the health entity's report, 281,604 people received the booster as part of the clinical study, and 5,706,407 from selected territories and at-risk groups.



By the end of March 2, 10, 611,021 people had received at least one dose of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala); 9,376,605 have already received the second dose and 9,555,335 the third one.



To date, 35, 031,576 doses have been administered in the country.



According to the source, 9, 884,967 people are fully vaccinated, which represents 89.2 % of the Cuban population.



There are 24, 410, 611 people related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to the health intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to the clinical trials.