Cuba reported 638 new cases of COVID 19, 574 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 11,186 samples for surveillance during the day, with 638 positive results. The country accumulates 13, 133,017 samples taken and 1,071,964 positive.
At the end of March 3, a total of 7,207 patients had been admitted, 4,819 suspected, 57 under surveillance and 2,331 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 626 were contacts of confirmed cases; 4 with source of infection abroad and 8 with no source of infection specified. There were 574 medical discharges, accumulating 1, 061,076 patients recovered (99.0%) and there were no deaths. Twenty-four confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 6 of them critical and 18 serious.
Of the 638 positive cases, 5.5% (35) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,221, representing 13.5% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (152), 20 to 39 (171), 40 to 59 (193) and over 60 (122).
