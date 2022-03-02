COVID-19 in Cuba: 472 new cases, 654 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Cuba reported today 472 new COVID-19 cases, 654 hospital discharges and one fatality.



Up until yesterday, 2,275 people were still in hospital, with 7 and 19 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, March 1, 7,164 patients remained hospitalized and 4,833 were suspected cases, whereas 56 were under surveillance and 2,275 were confirmed cases.



A total of 10,936 samples were taken during the day, and 472 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,109,665 samples, and 1,070,730 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 472 positive cases, 2.8% (13) were asymptomatic, making a total of 145,171 cases (13.5% of those confirmed to date).