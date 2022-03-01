Over 89 % of the Cuban population with a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) There are 9, 880,948 people in Cuba with a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule, a figure equivalent to 89.2 % of the country's population, the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) published today.



Up to February 27, 10, 608,113 people received at least one dose of the national vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala; 9,373,641 have already received the second dose and 9,52,579 have received the third one.



According to the MINSAP report, published on its official website, 34, 996,575 doses have been administered in the country to date.



A total of 5,961,832 people have received booster doses, 280,708 of them as part of the clinical study and 5,681,124 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Of the total, 24, 376,506 are related to the mass vaccination process, 9,618,831 to the health intervention, 454,064 to the intervention study and 266,466 to the clinical trials.