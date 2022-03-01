All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
March Tuesday

Cuba reported 396 new cases of COVID 19, 606 discharges and one death



HAVANA, Cuba,Mar 1 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 8,604 samples for surveillance during the day, with 396 positive for 4.6% positivity. The country accumulates 13, 098,729 samples taken and 1,070,258 positive (8.2%).

At the end of February 28, a total of 7,192 patients had been admitted, 4,676 suspected, 58 under surveillance and 2,458 confirmed active.

Of the total number of cases, 387 were contacts of confirmed cases, 2 with a source of infection abroad and 7 with no source of infection specified. There were 606 medical discharges, accumulating 1, 059,246 patients recovered (99%) and one person died. Twenty-five confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 8 are critical and 17 are serious.

Of the 396 positive cases, 4.3% (17) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,158, representing 13.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (83), 20 to 39 (112), 40 to 59 (97), 60 and over (104).

