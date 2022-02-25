All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
25
February Friday

Cuba reported 626 new cases of COVID 19, 646 discharges and no deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 13,533 samples to detect new cases of COVID 19, with 626 positive for 4.6% positivity. The country accumulates 13, 052,757 samples taken and 1,068,148 positive (8.2%).

At the end of February 24, a total of 8,195 patients had been admitted, 5,553 suspected, 56 under surveillance and 2,586 confirmed active.

Of the total number of cases, 604 were contacts of confirmed cases, 14 with source of infection abroad and 8 with no source of infection specified. There were 646 medical discharges, accumulating 1, 057,009 patients recovered (98.9%) and there were no deaths. Thirty-two confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 7 of them critical and 25 serious.

A total of 6.4% (40) of the 626 positive cases were asymptomatic, totaling 145,022, representing 13.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (139), 20 to 39 (165), 40 to 59 (189), 60 and over (133).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News