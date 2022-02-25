COVID-19 in Cuba: 595 new cases, 737 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuba reported today 595 new COVID-19 cases, 737 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 2,606 people were still in hospital, with 8 and 22 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, February 23, 8,398 patients remained hospitalized and 5,732 were suspected cases, whereas 60 were under surveillance and 2,606 were confirmed cases.



A total of 13,287 samples were taken during the day, and 595 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,039,224 samples, and 1,067,522 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 595 positive cases, 7.7% (46) were asymptomatic, making a total of 144,982 cases (13.5% of those confirmed to date).