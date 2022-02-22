Cuba reported 467 new cases of COVID 19, 629 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 9,129 samples for surveillance during the day, 467 of which were positive. The country accumulated 13, 013,604 samples taken and 1,066,414 positive.



At the end of February 21, 8,740 patients had been admitted, 5,703 suspected, 68 under surveillance and 2,969 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 454 were contacts of confirmed cases; 8 with source of infection abroad and 5 with no source of infection specified. There were 629 discharges, 1,054,895 patients recovered (98.9%) and there were no deaths. Thirty-one confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, 8 of them in critical and 23 in serious condition.



Among the 467 positive cases, 6.0% (28) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 144,892, which represents 13.6% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (97), 20 to 39 (109), 40 to 59 (151) and over 60 (110).