Over 5 million people in Cuba have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) A total of 5,857,903 people have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses in Cuba, the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the MINSAP report, of that total, 278,081 correspond to the clinical study and 5,579,822 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and at-risk groups.



At the closing of February 19, 10, 599,501 people had received at least one dose of one of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala).



Of these, 9, 367,535 people have received a second dose, and a third one, 9, 45,389 people, according to the source.



In all, 34, 870,616 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.



Of the total, 24, 253,174 doses are related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to health intervention; 454,064 to intervention studies; and 266,466 to clinical trials.



The vaccination schedule is complete for 9, 869,609 persons, which represents 89.1 % of the Cuban population.