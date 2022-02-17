COVID-19 in Cuba: 594 new cases, 1,200 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuba reported today 594 new COVID-19 cases, 1,200 hospital discharges and one fatality.



Up until yesterday, 3,717 people were still in hospital, with 19 and 22 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, February 15, 11,780 patients remained hospitalized and 7,977 were suspected cases, whereas 86 were under surveillance and 3,717 were confirmed cases.



A total of 13,003 samples were taken during the day, and 594 tested positive. Cuba has taken 12,933,256 samples, and 1,062,748 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 1,434 positive cases, 8.92% (53) were asymptomatic, making a total of 144,539 cases (13.6% of those confirmed to date).