Cuba reported 630 new cases of COVID 19, 1,057 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 11,783 samples to detect cases of COVID 19, resulting positive 630. The country accumulates 12, 920,253 samples taken and 1,062,154 positive.



At the end of February 15, a total of 12,596 patients had been admitted, 8,170 suspected, 102 under surveillance and 4,324 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 598 were contacts of confirmed cases, 21 with source of infection abroad and 11 with no source of infection specified. There were 1,057 discharges, accumulating 1,049,295 patients recovered (98.8%) and there were no deaths.



Among the 630 positive cases, 10% (63) were asymptomatic, totaling 144,507, representing 13.6% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belonged to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (163), 20 to 39 (171), 40 to 59 (155), and over 60 (141).