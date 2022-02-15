Over 88 % of the Cuban population has a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) According to the Cuban health ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), 9, 858,081 people in Cuba have a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule, equivalent to 88.1 % of the country's population.



Up to February 12, 10, 591,632 people received at least one dose of the national vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala; 9,361,846 have already received a second dose and 9,037,475 have received a third one.



According to the MINSAP report, published on its official website, 34, 735,729 doses have been administered in the country to date.



A total of 5,744,577 people have received booster doses, 274,183 of them as part of the Clinical Study and 5,470,394 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Of the total, 24,122,185 are related to the mass vaccination process, 9,618,831 to the health intervention, 454,064 to the intervention study and 266,466 to the clinical trials.