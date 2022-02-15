Cuba reported 792 new cases of COVID 19, 846 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 13,876 samples to detect cases of COVID 19, resulting positive 792 for 5.7% positivity. The country accumulates 12, 908,470 samples taken and 1,061,524 positive (8.2%).



At the end of February 13, a total of 13,446 patients had been admitted, 8,593 suspected, 102 under surveillance and 4,751 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 792 were contacts of confirmed cases, 16 with source of infection abroad and 11 with no source of infection identified. There were 846 medical discharges, accumulating 1, 048,238 patients recovered (98.7%) and 4 people died. Thirty-seven confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 19 are critical and 18 are serious.



Among the 792 positive cases, 7.7% (61) were asymptomatic, totaling 144,423, which represent 13.6% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (222), 20 to 39 (198), 40 to 59 (211), and 60 and over (161).