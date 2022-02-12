Cuba reported 1,149 cases of COVID 19, 1,291 discharges and 6 deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 11 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 17,331 samples to detect COVID 19, with 1,149 positive for 6.6% positivity. The country accumulates 12, 862,479 samples taken and 1,058,946 positive (8.2%).
At the end of February 10, a total of 14,809 patients had been admitted, 9,329 suspected, 112 under surveillance and 5,368 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 1,119 were contacts of confirmed cases, 21 with a source of infection abroad and 9 with no source of infection specified. There were 1,291 medical discharges, accumulating 1,045,059 recovered patients (98.7%) and 6 persons died. Forty-six confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 20 in critical and 26 in serious condition.
Among the 1,149 positive cases, 7.05% (81) were asymptomatic, totaling 144,217, which represent 13.6% of those confirmed to date. The 951 diagnosed cases belonged to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (290), 20 to 39 (271), 40 to 59 (335), 60 and over (253).
